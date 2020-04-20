PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with President of the Maldives on COVID-19 situation

The leaders updated each other about the current state of COVID-19 infections in their countries.

They expressed satisfaction that the coordination modalities agreed between SAARC countries were being implemented actively.

Prime Minister was happy to hear that the Indian medical team deployed earlier to Maldives, and the essential medicines gifted by India, had contributed towards controlling the spread of the infection in the islands.

Appreciating the special challenges that the pandemic poses for a tourism-dependent economy like the Maldives, Prime Minister assured the Maldivian President of continued Indian support for minimising the health and economic impact of COVID-19.

The two leaders agreed that their officials would remain in touch on issues arising out of the present health crisis, as well as other aspects of bilateral cooperation.