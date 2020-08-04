PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with President of Afghanistan

PM Modi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with President of Afghanistan Dr Ashraf Ghani. Both leaders exchanged greetings on the joyous festival of Eid- ul -Adha.



Ghani thanked PM Modi for timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet Afghan requirement.



The two leaders also exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual bilateral interest.

PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to the people of Afghanistan in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan.