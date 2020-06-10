PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Philippines President on steps to tackle COVID-19 pandemic, strengthen bilateral ties

During the talk on Tuesday, the steps being taken by the two governments to address the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic were discussed at length. Both the leaders appreciated the efforts made to ensure the welfare of their citizens in each other’s territory during the ongoing health crisis.

The Philippines President also appreciated the steps taken by India to maintain supply of essential pharmaceutical products to their country in this difficult times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured India’s commitment to support the Philippines in their fight against the pandemic and stressed that India’s well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products would continue to be deployed for the benefit of entire humanity.



PM Modi and Rodrigo Duterte expressed their satisfaction at the progress made in recent years in strengthening the bilateral relationship including defence cooperation. Prime Minister emphasized that India sees the Philippines as a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM also conveyed his best wishes to Rodrigo Duterte and the people of the Philippines for the forthcoming National Day of the Philippines.