PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Japan’s new PM Suga Yoshihide

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Suga on his appointment as Prime Minister of Japan and wished him success in achieving his goals.

The two leaders agreed that the India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership has made great advances over the last few years and expressed their intention to further strengthen this relationship based upon mutual trust and shared values.

The two leaders concurred that the partnership between the two countries is even more relevant in today’s times given the global challenges, including that of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They emphasized that the economic architecture of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region must be premised on resilient supply chains, and in this context, welcomed cooperation between India, Japan and other like-minded countries.

The two leaders appreciated the progress made in the economic partnership between the two countries, and in this context, welcomed the finalization of the text of the agreement pertaining to specialized skilled workers.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to Prime Minister Suga to visit India for the Annual Bilateral Summit, after improvement of the situation caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.