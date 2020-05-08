PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Italy PM Giuseppe Conte

The two leaders discussed the measures required to address the health and economic impact of the pandemic in their own countries as well as at a global level. They expressed solidarity with each other and appreciated the mutual cooperation extended towards each other’s stranded nationals.

The Prime Minister assured Conte of India’s unstinted support to Italy in provision of essential medicines and other items.

The leaders agreed to continue active consultation and cooperation between India and Italy, to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister of Italy reiterated his invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Italy at a suitable time.