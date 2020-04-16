PM Modi holds telephone conversation with Bhutan PM

Prime Minister expressed his admiration for the way His Majesty The King of Bhutan and Lyonchhen Dr. Tshering have led from the front to limit the spread of infection within the Kingdom.

Lyonchhen Dr. Tshering thanked Prime Minister for taking the lead to promote anti-COVID coordination at the regional level, even while fighting the pandemic within a large and complex country like India.

The leaders expressed happiness at the progress made in implementing the special arrangements agreed on 15 March between the leaders of the SAARC countries.

Prime Minister referred to timeless and special nature of India-Bhutan ties, and assured Lyonchhen that India would ensure all possible support to Bhutan for minimising the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for the good health and wellbeing of His Majesty The King, Lyonchhen Dr. Tshering and all the friendly people of the Druk Yul.