PM Modi holds conversation with Israeli PM Netanyahu

The leaders explored possible collaboration between India and Israel in fighting the pandemic, including by improving availability of pharmaceutical supplies and by innovative use of high technology. They agreed to maintain a focused channel of communication to explore such synergies.

PM Netanyahu agreed with PM Modi that the COVID-19 pandemic is an important turning point in modern history and offers an opportunity to forge a new vision of globalization focused on the shared interests of humanity as a whole.

