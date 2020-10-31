PM Modi hits out at opposition parties for not being part of grief when country was mourning death of Pulwama martyrs | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Addressing the Ekta Diwas Parade at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Gujarat this morning, the Prime Minister said , today when I was watching the parade of officers, an image emerged in my mind. This image was of Pulwama attack. The country can never forget that when India was mourning the death of its sons, some people were not a part of that grief. They were looking for selfish gain in the Pulwama attack.Now that the truth has been accepted in the neighbouring country’s parliament, Indian opposition parties’ real faces have been exposed before the nation,PM Modi said.

PM Modi also called International community to unite against increasing threat of terrorism. The Prime Minister said that unity of the world community is necessary for the peace and prosperity of the world. He said that India had lost thousands of innocent lives in the fight against terrorism. He appealed to the people to unite for the peace and prosperity of the country and achieve the goal of Ek Bharat- Shresht Bharat.

The Prime Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir has marched towards development after removal of all barriers on the path, while the north east region is also on the path of development after the peace accord. PM Modi said that the Government is working for the welfare of the farmers, labourers and poor and striving to make them self-reliant. He said that the nation is marching towards self-reliance in the defense sector.