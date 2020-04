Interacting with Gram Panchayats across the nation he said that the slogan of “Do gaj Deh ki doori” given by rural India showed the wisdom of the people. He appreciated the slogan, saying that it motivates people to practice social distancing.

Prime Minister added that this crisis has shown the need for self reliance. He said that every Gram Sabha, every block and every district needs to be self reliant for its basic needs.