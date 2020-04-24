PM Modi hails contribution of Rural India in fight against Coronavirus in his address on National Panchayati Raj Day

Interacting with Gram Panchayats across the nation he said that the slogan of “Do gaj Deh ki doori” given by rural India showed the wisdom of the people.

PM appreciated the slogan, saying that it motivates people to practice social distancing.

Prime Minister added that this crisis has shown the need for self reliance. PM said that every Gram Sabha, every block and every district needs to be self reliant for its basic needs.

The Prime Minister launched the e-Gramswaraj Portal and Mobile app as a portal to prepare and plan Gram Panchayat Development Plans. Prime Minister said that the portal will ensure real time monitoring and accountability.

The portal is a major step towards digitisation down to the Gram Panchayat level. The Swamitva scheme was also launched in pilot mode in 6 states to map rural inhabited lands usings drones and latest survey methods.

The Prime Minister said that the scheme will ensure streamlined planning, revenue collection and provide clarity over property rights in rural areas.

The interaction was an opportunity to establish direct dialogue between the Prime Minister and the Gram Panchayat representatives.

The PM said that the progress of Panchayats will ensure the development of the nation and democracy.

