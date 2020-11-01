PM Modi greets people of MP, Kerala on their Statehood Day | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

PM tweeted: Greetings to the people of MP on their Statehood Day. The state is making remarkable progress in key sectors and is making a long-lasting contribution in realising our dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Prime Minister Modi has also greeted the people of Kerala on its Foundation Day.

“Kerala Piravi day wishes to the wonderful people of Kerala, who have always made indelible contributions to India’s growth. Kerala’s natural beauty has made it among the most popular destinations, drawing people from all over the world. Praying for Kerala’s continuous progress”, the Prime Minister said.