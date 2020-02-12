PM Modi: Govt has made a century of decisions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Times Now summit in the nation capital. He presented his vision on the theme India Action Plan 2020. Beginning his pitch on a cricketing note, Prime Minister said that the actual action begins here.

Prime Minister went on to establish the decisive nature of his government that has taken a plethora of historical decisions over the last 8 months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid special emphasis on Income and Corporate tax reforms introduced in this Budget to increase tax compliance.

He urged citizens to file their taxes as a duty and as a tribute to those who had worked for their better today.

PM said that this century belongs to India’s Start Ups, leaders as well as the aspirations of 130 crore Indians.

