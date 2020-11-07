PM Modi: Five years of OROP a momentous occasion

In a tweet, PM Modi said, five Years of OROP is a momentous occasion. He said, India waited for OROP for decades. The Prime Minister saluted the veterans for their remarkable service.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that a sum of over 10 thousand 795 crore rupees has been disbursed to 20 lakh 60 thousand 220 Defence Forces Pensioners and Family Pensioners as arrears on account of implementation of OROP. This includes payment of over 348 crore rupees made to Nepali pensioners. He said, for about six years starting from 1st July 2014, the total recurring expenditure works out to approximately 42 thousand 740 crore rupees.

He said, OROP implies that uniform pension be paid to the Armed Forces Personnel retiring in the same rank with the same length of service regardless of their date of retirement. Mr Singh said, OROP has bridged the gap between the rate of pension of current and past retirees at periodic intervals.

Defence Minister said, the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered on the promise made to the ex-servicemen on ‘One Rank One Pension’ scheme. The welfare of Armed Forces and their families is our unwavering commitment and topmost priority.

BJP President J P Nadda has said that the five years of OROP has benefitted more than 20 lakh Defence Forces Pensioners and Family Pensioners. In a series of tweets, BJP President said Prime Minister Modi has always boosted the morale of the valorous soldiers and defense personnel. He said, five years of OROP is a glorious tribute to our ex-servicemen as it has enhanced their standard of living and also ensured dignity in their living.