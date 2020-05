PM Modi extends best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for his early recovery from COVID-19 infection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his best wishes to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for early recovery from the novel coronavirus and good health.

In a tweet, PM Modi said India stands with its close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Russian Prime Minister on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 and told President Vladimir Putin that he will self-isolate.