PM Modi expresses gratitude to Mother Earth

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister pledged to work towards a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous planet.

While India battles the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister gave a shout out to all the frontline workers who are leaving no stone unturned in the country’s fight against the deadly virus.

“On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet. A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19”, the Prime Minister tweeted.

Earth Day is an annual event held on April 22 to showcase support for environmental protection. The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action.