PM Modi emphasizes on restarting economy along with fight against COVID-19

PM Modi on Monday suggested that the country will need to focus on a two pronged approach to preserve public health and revive economic activities.



The Prime Minister was interacting with Chief Ministers through Video Conference on Covid 19.

PM Modi said the nation-wide lockdown since March 25 has yielded positive results and managed to save thousands of lives.



Prime Minister underlined the need to give due attention to the economy as well.

He called for using the crisis to push for various reforms. PM Modi called upon the states to firm up Standard Operating Procedures(SOP) for restarting manufacturing in graded manner in Green Zones.