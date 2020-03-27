PM Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with UAE, Qatar leaders

During his telephonic conversation with the crown prince, Prime Minister Modi thanked him for his personal attention to the health and safety of Indian expatriates in the present situation. The two leaders exchanged information and views on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the situation in their respective countries as well as the steps being taken by their governments.

During their conversation, Prime Minister Modi and the emir of Qatar also expressed hope that the efforts and measures being taken to stop the spread of the disease by all affected countries would yield early and positive results.