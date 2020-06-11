PM Modi discussed COVID-19 pandemic with his Cambodian counterpart

The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed to continue the ongoing cooperation for helping each other’s expatriates and facilitating their evacuation.

Prime Minister conveyed India’s commitment for further strengthening its relationship with Cambodia, an important member of ASEAN with shared civilizational and cultural ties with India.

The leaders reviewed the robust development partnership between both countries, including capacity building programmes under the ITEC scheme and Quick Impact Projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework.

The Cambodian PM emphasised the importance that Cambodia attaches to relations with India.

Prime Minister reciprocated the sentiment and stressed Cambodia’s valued role in India’s Act East policy.