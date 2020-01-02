PM Modi disburses 12,000 crore rupees to six crore farmers as third instalment of PM-KISAN scheme

He also awarded the Krishi Karman Award to the progressive farmers from 21 states. The fishermen of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were also given deep sea fishing boats and transponders that will help them to navigate in the deep sea.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister emphasised on agro exports, value-addition of produce, marketing and doubling of farmers income by 2022. He said that special programmes are launched for coffee, rubber, coconut, cashew and pulses. He also said that his government is committed to improving irrigation facilities and providing skills to the agriculturists.