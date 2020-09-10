PM Modi digitally launches Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana & e-Gopala App

He also launched the e-Gopala App, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers.



On the occasion, several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar were also launched by the Prime Minister.



The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of over Rs. 20 thousand crore.



This is the highest ever investment in the fisheries sector. It also aims at enhancing fish production by an additional 70 lakh tonne by 2024-25.



Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the aim behind launching all these schemes is that the villages should become the strength of 21st century India, energy and self-reliant India.



He said, today Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana is being launched in 21 states of the country.

He said, over Rs. 20 thousand crore will be spent on this in the next 4 to 5 years.



PM Modi said, many facilities have been inaugurated and foundation stone was laid in Patna, Purnia, Sitamarhi, Madhepura, Kishanganj and Samastipur of Bihar.



He said, through these facilities, fish producers will get new infrastructure, modern equipment and new market.

He said, keeping in mind the trade of fish in every part of the country, for the first time such a big scheme has been prepared.



He said, under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, money has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of more than Rs. 10 crore farmers of the country out of which nearly 75 lakh farmers are from Bihar. He said, so far, about Rs. six thousand crore have been deposited in the bank account of farmers of Bihar.



The Prime Minister said, e-Gopala app will be a digital medium which will help livestock owners to choose advanced livestocks. This app will give all information related to productivity, health and diet to the cattle owners.



PM Modi appealed the people to maintain precautionary measures during Corona time. He said, people should not take Corona pandemic lightly.



He said, it will take time for development of Corona vaccine but we can secure ourselves by adopting social vaccine. He also stressed on wearing mask and social distancing.