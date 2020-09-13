PM Modi dedicates to the Nation 3 key projects related to Petroleum sector in Bihar

The projects include, the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two LPG Bottling Plants in East Champaran and Banka. The Bottling Plants will empower the ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’ by meeting the rising demand for LPG in the state.



LPG Bottling Plants in East Champaran and Banka have a combined bottling capacity of 80 thousand cylinders per day. The Banka Plant will serve Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts in Bihar and Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Sahibganj and Pakur districts in the neighbouring Jharkhand. Similarly, the East Champaran Plant will serve over five lakh consumers in East and West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Gopalganj and Sitamarhi in Bihar and Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.



The cost of Banka Plant is 131.75 crore rupees while that of East Champaran Plant is 136.4 crore rupees. The two plants were envisaged under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. These plants have also created direct and indirect employment opportunities for about one thousand people in nearby rural areas.



The 193-kilometre long Durgapur-Banka pipeline section is a part of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project, for which the foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister on 17th of February last year. Durgapur-Banka section is the extension of the existing 679-kilometre long Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline to the new LPG bottling plant at Banka in Bihar.

