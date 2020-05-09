PM Modi conveys condolences to Italian PM for loss of lives in Italy due to COVID-19

PM Modi conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives in Italy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. PM commended the fortitude shown by citizens of Italy during the crisis.

The two leaders discussed the measures required to address the health and economic impact of the pandemic in their own countries as well as at a global level. They expressed solidarity with each other and appreciated the mutual cooperation extended towards each other’s stranded nationals.

Prime Minister Modi assured Giuseppe Conte of India’s unstinted support to Italy in provision of essential medicines and other items.

The leaders agreed to continue active consultation and cooperation between both the countries to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Giuseppe Conte reiterated his invitation to PM Modi to visit Italy at a suitable time. Sharing details of the conversation with his Italian counterpart, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, India and Italy will work together for addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world, including through the consecutive presidencies of the G-20.