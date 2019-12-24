PM Modi congratulates JMM leader Hemant Soren for victory in Jharkhand assembly polls

Incumbent BJP won 25 seats in this assembly election with Chief Minister Raghubar Das conceding defeat in the election taking responsibilty of the party’s performance.

Hemant Soren of JMM is most likely to be the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren and JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls.

Meanwhile, JMM legislature party will meet today in Ranchi to elect its leader. This meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the party President Shibu Soren.

JMM Executive President Hemant Soren is likely to be elected as its legislature party leader.

The initial trends were oscillating between the two main camps, but as the day progressed it became evidently clear that the people have voted for a change in the state.

Leader of opposition and JMM’s acting president Hemant Soren thanked the people of Jharkhand for giving a clear mandate in favour of Mahagathbandhan and said that the day for him was a time to take a pledge to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

Hemant Soren, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance added that all the opposition partners will meet to “strategize the future course of action”.

The Congress is also elated at the results and hopes to form the government in the state soon.

Chief minister Raghubar Das also staring at a close contest in his pocketborough of Jamshedpur east. BJP’s rebel candidate Saryu Rai proved more than a challenger for him as he made the election result all the more interesting. Despite poor show, Das tried to put up a brave front, conceding loss in the assembly polls. He added that it was his defeat and not of the BJP. He said that in the five years he had tried to work honestly for the 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand.

BJP president Amit Shah said that his party respects the mandate of Jharkhand voters.

In a tweet, Shah also expressed his gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for giving the BJP a chance to govern the state for five years and asserted that his party remains committed to its development.

He also lauded BJP workers for their “untiring” efforts in the assembly polls.

JMM had contested in 43 of the total 81 seats while the Congress contested in 31 seats and the RJD got seven seats.

The BJP, on the other hand contested the assembly polls all by itself for the first time since the creation of Jharkhand in the year 2000, having always gone to the hustings with the AJSU party.

The two parties failed to iron out their differences on the number of seats each would contest this time.

A party or a coalition of parties needs 41 seats for a simple majority in the House of 81.