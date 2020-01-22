PM Modi chairs 32nd PRAGATI interaction; reviews 11 projects 

It marked Prime Minister’s thirty-second interaction through PRAGATI – the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Central and State governments.

In today’s PRAGATI meeting, PM Modi discussed a total of eleven items, out of which nine are delayed projects. These nine projects, worth over Rs. 24,000 crores, are spread over nine states viz. Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh and three Union ministries.

These include three from the Ministry of Railways, five from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and one from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Progress under insurance schemes- PMJJBY and PMSBY schemes reviewed.

Prime Minister in the meeting reviewed the performance with regard to in grievances related to insurance schemes under Department of Financial Services viz. ‘Pradhan MantriJeevanJyotiBimaYojana’ (PMJJBY) and ‘Pradhan MantriSurakshaBimaYojana'(PMSBY).

Prime Minister also reviewed the progress under Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project- a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-Governance.

PM: DISCUSSIONS WILL BENEFIT 130 CRORE INDudaipur kiran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Outcomes from today’s discussions will benefit 130 crore Indians, especially the poor.

PM Modi in a tweet said that We had an excellent Pragati Session today, during which a wide range of policy initiatives and development projects were discussed.

In line with our focus on speedy and timely completion of projects, we reviewed eleven key projects.

There were also discussions on aspects relating to the insurance schemes under DFS. Outcomes from today’s discussions will benefit 130 crore Indians, especially the poor.