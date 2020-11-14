PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Addressing soldiers on this occasion he said, India is proud of its armed forces, who protect the nation courageously.

Prime Minister Modi said the valour of Indian soldiers has always triumphed in every challenge whether it is the peaks of the Himalayas, the stretch of desert, dense forests or the depths of seas.

Stating that expansionism is, in a way, a mental disorder and reflects 18th-century thinking, he said the whole world is troubled by expansionist forces today.

He asserted that India is becoming a strong voice against this thinking. India’s strategy is clear as it believes in the policy of understanding and making others understand. But if attempts are made to test us, the reply they receive is intense, the Prime Minister asserted.

The Prime Minister said India has shown the world that it also has the power and political will to give the right answer. He said that India’s military strength has increased its negotiating power manifold. He said India today kills terrorists and their masters by barging into their house.

PM Modi said the world now understands that India won’t compromise with its interests at any cost and India is clearly presenting its opinions on international fora.

He said every Indian is proud of the strength, valour and invincibility of Indian soldiers and no power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders.

The Prime Minister further said that India is working rapidly to increase its defence capability and make its defence sector Atmanirbhar.

The Government has decided to focus on the indigenous arms factory and this decision has propelled 130 crore Indians to work towards vocal for local doctrine.