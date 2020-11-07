PM Modi calls upon youth to work on providing ease of living through their innovations

PM Modi asked the youth to work on providing ease of living through their innovations while the country gives them ease of business. Virtually addressing the 51st convocation of IIT Delhi on Saturday, PM Modi said innovation is a major strength for the success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign. PM stressed that self reliance is equally important along with globalisation.

The Prime Minister stated that the crisis period due to Covid has brought big changes in the world and technology will play a major role in the post COVID world. He said it is for the first time that so much potential has been created for innovation and new startups in the agriculture sector.

PM Modi pointed out that a lot more investment avenues have been opened up in the private sector. He added that in the BPO sector a major initiative has been brought to enhance the ease of doing business.

PM Modi said “the youth today will have to work with a new matra : Focus on Quality, Ensure Scalability, Assure reliability and bring in adaptability.”

The Prime Minister said his government brought new laws and today, India is one of the lowest corporate tax charging countries in the world. He added that in the last 5 years, the number of patents have risen four times. Trademark registrations have seen a five-fold rise as well. Fintech, agro and medical start-ups are seeing growth. He said that in the last few years, over 20 unicorns have been built by Indians in the country. PM Modi said under the National Infrastructure Pipeline, the government is investing over one lakh crore rupees. He said state-of-the-art infrastructure is being built in the entire country that will fulfil the needs of the present and the future.

PM congratulated all students that are graduating today and their parents.