PM Modi calls for utilizing Ayurveda knowledge with a blend of tradition, modernity

Dedicating two future-ready Ayurveda institutions, Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar and National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur to the nation through video conferencing on 5th Ayurveda Day, PM Modi said, it is a matter of immense happiness for every Indian that our traditional knowledge is now enriching other countries as well. He said, it is a matter of pride that World Health Organization, WHO has selected India to set up its Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. PM Modi stressed the need to bring the Ayurveda knowledge out of books, ures and home remedies and develop this ancient knowledge as per modern needs. He remarked that new research is being done in the country by combining the information received from the modern science of the 21st century with our ancient medical knowledge. The Prime Minister said, Ayurveda is not just an alternative today, but is one of the key basis of the country’s health policy. He informed that work is on to develop the National Sowa-Rigpa Institute for research and other studies related to Sowa-Rigpa in Leh.



Congratulating the two institutes for their upgradation, the Prime Minister pointed out that they have more responsibility now and hoped that they will prepare Ayurveda syllabus which meets the international standard. He also called upon the Education Ministry and UGC to find new avenues in disciplines like Ayurveda Physics and Ayurveda Chemistry. PM Modi also called upon the start-ups and private sector to study the global trends and demands and ensure their participation in the sector. He said, the National Commission of Indian System of Medicines and The National Commission of Homeopathy were established by the Parliament in the last session and National Education Policy also promotes an integrated approach. He said, the basic notion of this policy is that the knowledge of allopathic practices should be compulsory in the Ayurvedic education.



The Prime Minister pointed out that during the Corona period the demand for Ayurvedic products has increased rapidly all over the world. He said, exports of Ayurvedic products increased by about 45 per cent in September this year compared to the previous year. PM Modi said, the significant increase in export of spices like turmeric, ginger, considered as immunity boosters, shows the sudden boost in confidence in Ayurvedic solutions and Indian spices in the world. He said now, in many countries, specialty drinks related to turmeric are also increasing and the world’s prestigious medical journals are also seeing new hope in Ayurveda. The Prime Minister said, during this Corona period, the focus was not only limited to the use of Ayurveda alone but used to advance research related to AYUSH in the country and the world.



PM Modi said, today, on one hand, India is testing vaccines, on the other, it is also increasing international cooperation on Ayurvedic research to fight COVID. He pointed out that research is going on in more than a hundred places at this time including the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi which has conducted research related to immunity on 80 thousand Delhi Police personnel. He said, it may be the world’s largest group study and there are encouraging results. PM Modi said, a few more international trials are to be started in the coming days.

