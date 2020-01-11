PM Modi calls for making India a hub of heritage tourism

Speaking after unveiling a statue at the iconic Old Currency Building in Kolkata on Satuday, the Prime Minister said, the Centre is planning to set up Indian Institute of Heritage for which work will start from Indian Museum in Kolkata, one of the oldest museums of the world.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation four iconic buildings of Kolkata namely Old Currency Building, Belvedere House, Victoria Memorial Hall and MetCafe House after renovation.

He said, the government has taken up a plan to modernize five museums of the country to international standard.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the city.The Prime Minister said, Bengal has rich culture and heritage and it is the culture which kept us united.

PM Modi said, we are celebrating of 200th Birth Anniversary of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in 2022, when India will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary of Independence.

He said, the country will also celebrate 250th Birth Anniversary of great social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy.

The Prime Minister further said, the country has great regards for Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and the government has recognized his great contributions to freedom movement.

The demand of declassification of the files of Netaji was on for several years

PM Modi added, the NDA Government declassified them. He also said that other revolutionaries from Bengal should get deserved respect and regard.

Paying glowing tributes to Swami Vivekananda for his contributions to enriching Indian culture, the Prime Minister said, Swamiji’s teachings are still relevant today.

