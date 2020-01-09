PM Modi calls for focused efforts from all stakeholders to make India 5 trillion dollar economy

PM Modi said, the idea of Five Trillion Dollar Economy is not a sudden development and it is based on a deep understanding of the strengths of the country. The Prime Minister was interacting with Senior Economists, Private Equity and Venture Capitalists, Business Leaders from Manufacturing, Travel and Tourism, Apparel and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Analytics, subject experts in the fields of Agriculture, Science and Technology and Finance at the NITI Aayog today. The meeting was held as a part of the pre-budget exercise.

The Prime Minister said that the strong absorbent capacity of Indian economy shows the strength of basic fundamentals of the Indian economy and its capacity to bounce back. He said, sectors like Tourism, Urban Development, Infrastructure and Agro-based Industry have a great potential to taking forward the economy and for employment generation.

Stating that India is land with unlimited possibilities, the Prime Minister requested all stakeholders to do their bit to bridge the gap between reality and perception. He said, everyone must work together and start to think like a nation.

He said that open discussions and brainstorming in such forums lead to a healthy debate and understanding of the issues.

PM Modi said, it will also foster a positive mood and spirit in the society.