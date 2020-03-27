PM Modi calls for concrete plan to fight COVID-19 at virtual G20 summit

In his address at Virtual G-20 Leaders’ Summit last night, PM Modi underscored the need to put human beings at the centre of vision of global prosperity and cooperation.

He also stressed the importance of freely and openly sharing the benefits of medical research and development, developing adaptive, responsive and humane health care systems, and promoting new crisis management protocols.

The Summit was convened to discuss the challenges posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and to forge a global coordinated response.

PM Modi called on the G20 to come out with a concrete action plan to fight the global pandemic. Prime Minister said that 90 percent of the COVID-19 cases and 88 percent of deaths were in G20 countries.

At the meeting, G20 Leaders also agreed to take all necessary measures to contain the pandemic and protect people.

They also supported strengthening of the WHO’s mandate in the fight against pandemics, including delivery of medical supplies, diagnostic tools, treatments, medicines and vaccines.

G-20 countries also committed to inject over 5 trillion dollar into the global economy to counter the social and economic impact of COVID-19.

Leaders also agreed to contribute to the WHO led COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund on a voluntary basis.