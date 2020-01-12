PM Modi attends 150th celebration of Kolkata Port Trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kolkata Port holds important place in the history of India.

He added that port is not just for traders but has also seen a lot of legends pass through it.

PM MODI PRESENTS RS. 501 CR FINAL INSTALMENTS OF PENSION FUNDS

Prime Minister Modi also dedicated a Commemorative Stamp to mark 150 years of Kolkata port trust to nation.

He announced the renaming of the Kolkata Port Trust to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port.

Later the Prime Minister handed over a Cheque of Rs 501 Crore towards final instalment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust.

He also felicitated two oldest pensioners of the Trust- 105 years old NaginaBhagat and 100 years old Naresh Chandra Chakraborty.

Prime Minister said that India’s ports are the opening gates to India’s prosperity. Modigovt launched the Sagarmala initiative to increase connectivity and reduce costs.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the upgraded Ship Repair Facility of Cochin- Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock. He also inaugurated the Full Rake Handling Facility for smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time.

The Prime Minister launched mechanization of Berth No. 3 at Haldia Dock and inaugurated the Kaushal Vikas Kendra and Pritilata Chhatri Avas for 200 tribal girl students from Sundarbans.

Prime Minister slammed the state government for stalling centre’s development projects as well as for not implementing centre’s welfare schemes in the state.

