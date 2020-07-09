PM Modi assures of all possible assistance to people during corona crisis

The Prime Minister was interacting through video conferencing with representatives of various social organizations and institutions in Varanasi on relief efforts carried out by them during COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kashi can develop as a big export hub of the country and become an inspiration for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Prime Minister said that projects worth more than 8 thousand crores are currently running in Varanasi and after recent decisions of central government new avenues are opening in sectors like handicraft, bee farming, dairy, garment industry and fisheries.