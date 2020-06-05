PM Modi assures India’s support to Rwanda in fight against COVID-19

PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in bilateral ties since his visit to Rwanda in 2018.

The President of Rwanda warmly recalled the 200 Indian cows gifted by Prime Minister during his visit. Paul Kagame said, these cows had helped in improving availability of milk for the children and also increased the income of farmers.

The two leaders discussed the challenges posed to their healthcare systems and economies by the Covid-19 pandemic. They shared information about the steps taken in their country to manage the crisis and ensure well-being of citizens. Both leaders agreed to extend all possible support to each other’s expatriate citizens during the present crisis.

Prime Minister assured the India’s steadfast support to Rwanda’s efforts to combat the coronavirus including medical assistance.

Prime Minister appreciated efforts of the people of Rwanda in combating this challenge and conveyed his best wishes for the health and well-being of the people of Rwanda.