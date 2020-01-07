PM Modi assures country’s top industrialists of all help from Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at an event marking 100 years of Kirloskar Brothers Limited.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister emphasized the economic goal of making India a five trillion dollar economy.

The Prime Minister highlighted some of the key reforms that have improved the ease of doing business.

He said the endeavour of the government has always been to provide a transparent atmosphere in which the Indian industries can move ahead without fear and obstacles.

The Prime Minister appealed to the Corporate sector not to be pessimistic and focus on expansion.

Earlie on Monday, the Prime Minister held an extensive interaction with leading business stalwarts to discuss ways to improve growth and job creation. Top Industrialists including Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani among others were present in the meeting.

