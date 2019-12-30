PM Modi asks countrymen do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA

PM said that Sadhguru has provided historical context, brilliantly highlighting our culture of brotherhood.

Speaking on the issue Sadhguru cautioned people that desperate people are spreading misinformation about the act triggering reactions from the people.

Sadhguru also disapproved of the violence and arson that has followed the protests against the new law. he stressed that violence was very unfortunate and was based on lies.

Sadhguru also stressed that CAA is only for the persecuted people from three neighbouring countries.

