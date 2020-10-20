PM Modi appeals people not to be complacent till there is vaccine for Coronavirus | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

In his seventh address to the nation in last seven months, PM Narendra Modi said, in the fight against corona, people of India have come a long way from Janta curfew till today. He said, till the vaccine of this pandemic comes out, the fight against Corona should not be weakened .

Prime minister reminded people not to forget that even though the lockdown is gone, the virus has not gone yet. PM Modi thanked doctors, nurses, health workers those who are selflessly serving such a large population.

He appealed all should remain during the festival celebrations.The Prime Minister said, compared to world, India is saving more lives. He said, more than 90 lakhs bed, 12 thousand quarantine centres and two thousand covid labs are available in the country.

Prime Minister said, India is succeeding in saving the lives of more and more of its citizens than the resource-rich countries of the world. The growing number of tests has been a major strength in the fight against the COVID pandemic.

PM Modi said country’s mortality is low and recovery rate is good. He also said effort will be to ensure Covid vaccine reaches all. Prime Minister also appealed to media to spread awareness.