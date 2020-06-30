PM Modi announces extension of ‘PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna’ till November end

Tuesday , June 30 2020
The scheme announced in the wake of COVID- 19 pandemic, provides  free food grains to  the people and its  extension will  cost over  Rs. 90 thousand crore. Addressing the nation Tuesday evening, PM Modi said, 80 crore people will get free ration for five more months.  

PM  Modi said, if one  looks at the death rate due to corona, India is still in a very stable situation  in  the fight against COVID- 19 as compared to other countries. The Prime Minister added that timely decisions and measures like lockdown have saved many lives.

PM Modi, however, said  ever since unlock one started, people have shown negligence urging  people to take all necessary precautions for fighting Coronavirus. He said during lockdown, rules were strictly followed but now governments, local administration and citizens again have to show similar caution.  

He stressed the need to have a special focus on containment zones.The Prime Minister asked  everyone to follow health guidelines saying  be it head of village or Prime Minister, nobody is above rules.  

