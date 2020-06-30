PM Modi announces extension of ‘PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna’ till November end

The scheme announced in the wake of COVID- 19 pandemic, provides free food grains to the people and its extension will cost over Rs. 90 thousand crore. Addressing the nation Tuesday evening, PM Modi said, 80 crore people will get free ration for five more months.

PM Modi said, if one looks at the death rate due to corona, India is still in a very stable situation in the fight against COVID- 19 as compared to other countries. The Prime Minister added that timely decisions and measures like lockdown have saved many lives.

PM Modi, however, said ever since unlock one started, people have shown negligence urging people to take all necessary precautions for fighting Coronavirus. He said during lockdown, rules were strictly followed but now governments, local administration and citizens again have to show similar caution.

He stressed the need to have a special focus on containment zones.The Prime Minister asked everyone to follow health guidelines saying be it head of village or Prime Minister, nobody is above rules.