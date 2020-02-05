PM Modi announces constitution of ‘Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Shetra’ Trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced setting up a trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, PM said that the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to give five acres of land to the Sunni Wakf Board as directed by the Supreme Court in Ayodhya matter.

PM Modi also said that the government has readied a scheme for development of Ram Temple and the trust has been named as Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Shetra.

PM Modi said that people of all religions are a part of one family. He added that the government is moving forward with ‘sabka sath sabka vikas’ policy.

Calling this as the historic decision of the government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that “I congratulate the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his commitment to the building of Lord Shri Ram temple, a symbol of India’s belief and unwavering faith”.

According to the order of the Supreme Court on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the Government of India has taken a historic decision today to form a trust in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, showing its commitment towards the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. This trust will be completely free to take every decision related to the temple and 67 acres of land will be transferred to the trust. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will have 15 trustees, out of which one trustee will always be from Dalit community.

“I am confident that millions of people who were waiting for centuries will soon be able to see the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram at his birthplace”. He said, “I congratulate the Prime Minister for many such unprecedented decisions that strengthen social harmony”.

BJP MP Girijraj Singh said that India is a secular state and therefore a fair allocation of 5 acres of land has been done for the Sunni Waqf board.

Union Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said that formation of trust board for Ram Mandir construction is a historic moment for the country.

Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh said Ram Bhakts all around the world are very happy today.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant expressed happiness on formation of trust board for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this.