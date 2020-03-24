PM Modi announces complete lockdown across country for next 21 days

He said in view of the current situation of the novel coronavirus, the nationwide complete lockdown will remain in force for 21 days.

Prime Minister said that the government has allocated 15,000 crore rupees to strengthen health infrastructure to the spread of coronavirus. He said, testing facilities, Personal Protective Equipments, Isolation Beds, ICU beds,ventilators,and the number of other necessary tools will be increased rapidly. He said, India, today is at the stage where our actions will decide how much we can reduce the impact of this major disaster. He said, this is the time to further strengthen our resolve to tackle its spread.

PM Modi said, all steps are being taken by the Central and State government to ensure supply of essential items. The Prime Minister also showed a poster which reads corona means ‘Koi Road Par Na Nikle’- No one should come out on roads. He said, lockdown of 21 days is a long time, but this is important for you and your family’s safety. Mr Modi said, he has full faith that we will emerge victorious from this challenge and also asked ng people to take care of themselves and their family.

He said, the one-day Janta Curfew showed how we the people come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country and the mankind. He also appealed to the people to stay away from rumours and misinformation.