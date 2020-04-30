PM Modi and Bangladesh PM hold telephone conversation on COVID-19

A Press Release issued by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh said that the the two leaders discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and briefed each other about the steps being taken to mitigate its effects in the respective countries.

Both leaders expressed happiness at the progress made in implementing the special arrangements agreed on 15 March between the leaders of the SAARC countries. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked Prime Minister Modi for taking lead in coordinating efforts to combat COVID-19 in the region and for supplying medical aid to Bangladesh.

They also expressed satisfaction at continuation of supply of essential items across the border through road, rail, inland waterways and air.

Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations and assured India’s readiness to help Bangladesh in containing the spread of COVID-19 and in mitigating the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the official news agency BSS that both the Prime Ministers extended Bangla Nabo Barsho and Ramazan greetings during their 12 minute long telephonic talk.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said that he discussed COVID-19 situation and ways India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the fight against it. He said that relationship with Bangladesh will continue to remain India’s highest priority.