PM Modi affirms economy is returning on track of normalisation after first phase of nationwide unlock

PM Modi emphasized the need to focus on both life and livelihood, boosting health infrastructure, testing and tracing as well as increasing economic activity. He said, due to recent efforts, several green shoots in economy are now visible, which are encouraging us to forge ahead.



He appealed to the Chief Ministers to turn crisis into opportunity. He said, the views and the experiences of all states and Union Territories will be discussed to strategize future roadmap of nation’s fight against the global pandemic. He highlighted the timely decisions taken by the government and early preparedness approach which helped the country to chalk out measures to save many lives. PM Modi said, when India’s fight against COVID19 will be analysed in future, this time will be remembered for how the Centre and States worked together in fighting the pandemic. He said, it served as an example of cooperative federalism. Prime minister said, in last few weeks, thousands of Indians returned to India from abroad and hundreds of migrant workers reached their home towns.



The Prime Minister said that even a single loss of life due to COVID is saddening and the nation should not lower it’s guard even during the unlock. He urged every citizen to strictly follow all necessary precautions including wearing mask, maintaining Do Gaj ki Doori and washing hands regularly with soap.



Highlighting the recovery rate of over 50 per cent from COVID-19, Prime Minister Modi said, many countries are discussing the steps taken by the Indian Government during the lockdown which helped achieve an infrastructure which has been able to treat a large number of patients efficiently.



PM Modi highlighted the increased sale of fertilizers, larger year on year sowing of Kharif Crops and Digital payments in retail sector as few benchmarks. Mr Modi also mentioned the historic reforms introduced by the government, including to provide automatic collateral free loans to MSMEs and to boost agrarian economy as measures which will ensure creation of strong and sustained demand in the country.

