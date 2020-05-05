PM Modi addresses NAM virtual meeting, discusses COVID-19 strategy

Speaking at virtual Non-Aligned Movement Summit through Video Conferencing on Monday evening, PM Modi said, the world needs a new template of globalisation post COVID-19 based on fairness, equality and humanity.

He said, during this crisis India has shown how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people’s movement. He added that Indian civilization sees whole world as one family and while caring for its own citizens, New Delhi is also extending help to other countries.

PM Modi said, India is regarded as pharmacy of the world especially for affordable medicines and despite own needs during COVID 19 pandemic, it has ensured supply of medicines to 123 partner countries including 59 NAM members. He also said the county is active in global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines for COVID-19.

The Prime Minister said, even as the world is fighting COVID-19 crisis, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses like terrorism, fake news, doctored videos to divide communities and countries.