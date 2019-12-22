PM Modi addresses mega rally in New Delhi

Residents of all 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, who have been given ownership rights of their properties, were among those who attended the Rally.

Prime Minister hit out at the opposition for spreading fake news regarding Citizenship Amendment Act. Prime Minister said that opposition is running a falsehood campaign and spreading lies on this issue.

PM said the Act does not take away anybody’s citizenship rights. Prime Minister urged the youth to go through the details of the Act, which has been passed by parliament.Prime Minister said that CAA and NRC will not take away the rights of any Muslim in India.

PM said that no one will be sent to detention centres.Prime Minister said that other political parties are misleading people on NRC issue as well.

PM said that NRC has not been brought in parliament for discussion, Nor it has been brought in for cabinet’s approval.

Prime Minister attacked opposition for speaking a falsehood campaign through social media over this Act.

Prime Minister also also hit out at protestors for damaging public properties during their protests.

Prime Minister also hailed the role of police personnel in protecting people’s lives in the country.