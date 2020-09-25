PM Modi addresses BJP workers on birth-anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay

Recalling Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, on the occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that among us today, there are very few people who have lived, seen, heard or worked with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. The contribution he has made to make India better as a nation, as a society, is going to inspire generations.

Prime Minister further added, that the previous governments had kept the farmers entangled in such laws, due to which they suffered allot and could not even sell their own produce crops. The Prime Minister said that the NDA government under the leadership of BJP has continuously worked to change this situation.