PM Modi addresses ASSOCHAM Annual Conference 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the annual general meeting of Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India in New Delhi.

The theme of the event was ‘New India Aspiring for a USD 5 trillion economy’. The event was organised on the completion of 100 years of ASSOCHAM.

Speaking at the event PM Modi said to achieve the target of 5 trillion economy, there is a need to formalize and modernize economy. He further said measures such as increase in digital transactions to GST and from Aadhar linked payments to DBT has provided a positive move towards a disiplined economy.

