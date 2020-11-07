PM Modi addresses 51st convocation of IIT Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave four mantras to the students for their workplace,

–Focus on quality; never compromise.

–Ensure scalability; make your innovations work at a mass scale.

–Assure reliability; build long-term trust in the market.

–Bring in adaptability; be open to change and expect un-certainty as a way of life.

Congratulating more than 2000 IITians on their convocation, the Prime Minister said that today’s India is committed to provide ‘ease of doing business’ to its youth so that they can bring changes in the life of crores of their countrymen through their innovation. He exhorted them to work for ‘ease of living’ of the people

The Prime Minister said post-Covid world is going to be very different and technology will play the biggest role in it.

He said Covid -19 has taught Globalization is important but Self-Reliance is equally important

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also addressed the students at the convocation.

He said that 2020 will be remembered not only for the covid-19 pandemic but also the way the challenges were converted into opportunities.

Prime Minister has asked the fresh IIT graduates to recognize the needs of the country and connect with the changes on the ground.

He also asked them to identify with the aspirations of the common people in the context of Atamnirbanar Bharat.