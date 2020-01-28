PM Modi addresses 3rd Global Potato Conclave through video conferencing

Prime Minister said that govt is working on various policy initiatives to double the income of farmers. He said that govt’s focus is on promoting a network from field to distribution centre so that farmers can get good return. He also said that in coming 5 years, thousands of of crores will spent on irrigation and farm-related infrastructure for the benefits of farmers.

Prime Minister also urged the scientists and researchers to work in direction for solution to enhance agriculture productivity.

Prime Minister also said that we should also work in direction to improve global food security and to eradicate poverty and hunger.

Prime Minister said that Gujarat is one of the leading producers of Potato in the country. In the last eleven years alone, while the area under potato in India, has increased by 19%, it has increased by about 170% in Gujarat.

