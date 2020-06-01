PM Modi addresses 25th Foundation Day of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences

He further added: “I would also like to appreciate the efforts of the Karnataka Government in handling the Covid-19 situation. The world seeks both care and cure from you.”

“At the root of India’s brave fight against Covid-19 is the hard-work of the medical community and our Corona warriors. In fact, doctors and medical workers are like soldiers, but without the soldiers’ uniform. The virus may be an invisible enemy,but our Corona warriors, medical workers are invincible,” he said.

PM said, “during the last six years, we in India took many initiatives in health-care and medical education.

We are broadly working on four pillars:

The first is – Preventive Healthcare. This includes the importance to Yoga, Ayurveda and general fitness. More than forty thousand wellness centreshave been openedwhere a key focus is on controlling life-style related diseases. The success of the Swacchh Bharat Mission is another key part of preventive healthcare.

The second is- Affordable Healthcare. Ayushman Bharat- the world’s largest healthcare scheme belongs to India. In less than two years, One crore people have benefitted from this scheme. Women and those staying in villages are among the major beneficiaries of this scheme.

The third pillar is- Improvements on the supply side. A nation like ours has to have proper medical infrastructure and medical education infrastructure. Work is under-way to ensure a medical college or post-graduate medical institute in every district of the country.

The country has seen rapid progress in setting up 22 more AIIMS. Over the last five years, we have been able to add over Thirty thousand seats in MBBS and fifteen thousand seats in post-graduation. This has been the largest increase in the five year term of any government since independence. The Medical Council of India has been replaced by a new National Medical Commission through an Act of the Parliament. This will go in a long way in improving the quality of medical education, bringing it at par with the international standards.

The fourth pillar is – Mission mode implementationA well-thought of idea on paper makes it only a good idea. And, a good idea well implemented makes it a great one. Hence, implementation is very crucial.”

PM Modi also highlighted the success of India’s National Nutrition Mission that is helping youngsters and their mothers.

The Prime Minister further said: “There are three things on which I would urge maximum discussion and participation.

One is – advances in tele-medicine. Can we think of new models that make tele-medicine popular on a larger scale.

The other is related to ‘Make in India’ in the health sector. The initial gains make me optimistic. Our domestic manufacturers have started production of PPEs and have supplied about 1 crore PPEs to Covid warriors. Similarly, we have supplied 1.2 crore ‘Make in India’ N-95 masks to all States.

Third is- IT related tools for healthier societies. I am sure you have the ArogyaSetu App on your Mobiles.12 crore health conscious people have downloaded it. This has been very helpful in the fight against Coronavirus.”

On the concern of violence towards healthcare workers, PM said: “I want to state it clearly – violence, abuse and rude behaviour is not acceptable. Steps have been taken to protect you against any form of violence. We have also provided an insurance cover of Rs. 50 lakh for those on the front-line.”