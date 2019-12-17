PM Modi accuses Cong, Left of spreading confusion and violence over CAA

Addressing an election rally at Barhait in Sahebganj district in Jharkhand today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Congress and its allies, as well as the Left parties, are spreading confusion and violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

PM Modi said these parties are creating fear among the Muslims in the name of this Act. The Prime Minister reiterated that the Citizenship Amendment Act, does not affect any Indian citizen of any religion and no Indian should worry about it.

PM Modi appealed to the youth in colleges to debate the government’s policies, protest democratically. Attacking JMM-Congress and RJD alliance in Jharkhand, the Prime Minister said, these parties had spread fear and violence at the time of formation of the state.

Addressing an election meeting at Pakur, JMM President Shibu Soren says the purpose of creation of Jharkhand has not yet been fulfilled. Jharkhand in-charge of the Congress, RPN Singh alleged that women and farmers are not protected in the state and the people have migrated to other places due to unemployment.

Criticizing BJP, AJSU Chief Sudesh Kumar Mahto promised that if his party is voted to power, the government will go to the doorstep of rural people, the poor, Dalits and farmers for their development. On the other hand, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha President Babulal Marandi said change of government is mandatory for the overall development of the state.

Leaders of the Left parties and RJD’s Tejaswi Prasad Yadav also addressed rallies to woo voters in favour of their party candidates.