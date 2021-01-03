PM lays foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur today via video conferencing. Governor and Chief Minister of Odisha, along with Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the permanent campus of the IIM Sambalpur will not only showcase the culture and resources of Odisha but will also give Odisha a global recognition in the field of management. He said that recently the country witnessed a trend of Indian multi-nationals as opposed to the earlier trend of outside multi-national coming to India. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are seeing startups and India has seen more ‘unicorns’ in recent troubled times, rapid reforms are taking place in agriculture field. In such a scenario the Prime Minister asked the students to align their career with the aspiration of the country. In this new decade, it is your responsibility to give Brand India a global recognition, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister dwelled at length on the students’ role in making the local rise up to the global level. He asked students to work on the ideas of improving tourism in the light of the immense local potential in the Sambalpur area. He asked them to work on the local products which have great potential such as local handicraft, textiles and tribal art. He also asked them to work on the better management of abundant minerals and other resources of the region as all this will contribute to the Aatamnirbhar Bharat Campaign. IIM students will need to find innovative solutions for making local global as they can work as a bridge between Aatamnirbharta Mission, local products and international collaboration. “You have to show your management skills with the mantra of Innovation Integrity and Inclusiveness”, Modi said.

The Prime Minister talked about the new management challenges in the light of new technologies like additive printing, changing production techniques, logistics, and supply chain management. These technologies coupled with digital connectivity, and work from anywhere concept have turned the world into a global village. India has undertaken rapid reforms in recent months and has tried not only to keep pace with the changes but also tried to anticipate and surpass them, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister said that that the changing work styles are impacting demands on management skills and top-down or top-heavy management skills are being replaced by collaborative, innovative and transformative management. With bots and algorithms in picture, technological management is equally important as human management.

Modi asked the student to research the way Covid crisis was handled in India with innovation and collaboration at such a big scale. He asked them to study how capacity and capability was expanded in such a short time. He expressed happiness that the country is coming out of the short-term approach of problem solving and how the focus now is on long term solutions. He gave example of Jan Dhan accounts and how LPG connection coverage in the country improved from 55 per cent in 2014 to 98 per cent today, to illustrate his point of mass scale innovation, planning and implementation. “Management is not just handling big companies but management also means taking care of lives”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister added that it is important to understand the challenges before the country to become good managers. For this, it is essential that higher educational institutions have a wider scope and are not focused merely on their expertise. The National Education Policy, the Prime Minister said, emphasizes on broad-based, multi-disciplinary and holistic approach to remove silos in the professional education that have emerged over a period of time.

